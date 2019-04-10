Woman steals electric scooter from Walmart, drives it to Waffle House to get coffee, police say

A woman in Tennessee just wanted a cup of coffee from Waffle House — so she stole an electric shopping scooter to make the slow ride for a cup of joe, police said.

Sally Selby, 45, was arrested and charged with theft Friday after police pulled her over on the highway in Crossville for taking the electric scooter on a joy ride, WTVF reported. Selby was spotted on surveillance video entering a Walmart about 4:15 a.m., getting into the scooter and riding it around the store as she shopped.

She then drove the scooter out of the store about half an hour later, appeared to do a test run around the parking lot before riding it on Highway 127, WKRN reported.

Cops caught up with Selby around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman driving the scooter in the highway’s slow lane.

Selby said she was driving to a Waffle House to get a cup of coffee.

The scooter was eventually returned to Walmart.