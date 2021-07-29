Woman found stabbed after young kids wander streets: 'Mommy’s dead’

Three young boys walking the streets of Texas in the middle of the night told cops "mommy is dead" while she lay bloody – but still alive – in their nearby apartment.

San Antonio police found the kids wandering around Houston Street at 3 a.m. Tuesday, reports said.

"Mommy’s dead and we’re looking for daddy’s house," The San Antonio Express-News reported. The kids – aged 4, 5 and 8 – also told the officers there was blood everywhere, the report stated.

TEXAS TEENS FIND DEAD MAN'S BODY, STEAL HIS JEWELRY AND POST IT ALL ON SNAPCHAT: POLICE

The 8-year old rode along with cops to point them back to their apartment, while the younger children were taken to a nearby gas station for snacks, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

At the Roseville Apartments, cops found blood in every room and a wounded 31-year-old woman in the bathtub, KSAT reported, citing a department sergeant.

"Based on the amount of blood in the home, officers initially expected to find someone dead," KSAT said.

The woman, who had stab wounds in her belly and legs, was conscious – but not cooperative, station KENS said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t clear if the woman, who wasn’t identified, was attacked or the wounds were self inflicted, the station reported.

She was hospitalized in serious condition but reportedly expected to pull through.

The boys are now with family, reports said.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.