Suspect slips out of handcuffs, attacks police officer in Georgia: report

A handcuffed woman allegedly attacked a Georgia police officer, knocking him to the ground last week, according to a report.

Brianne Croswell, 26, was under arrest for allegedly jumping on a car and was being escorted into the Rockdale County Jail outside Atlanta by Officer Jeremy Cook April 29 when the attack occurred, WSB-TV reported.

Crosswell bit him and reached for his stun gun as they struggled on the ground for what seemed like five minutes, Cook alleged.

"My face was very swollen. I had two big knots on the side of my face,” he told WSB-TV. Croswell reportedly asked Cook for help with her shoes when she allegedly attacked him. Eventually, backup officers arrived to restrain Croswell.

Cook said she was able to slip out of her cuffs by dislocating her thumb and pinkie finger.

WSB-TV obtained video of the alleged incident this week. Croswell is now facing three felonies and two misdemeanors.