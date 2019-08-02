Woman shot by Texas cop was fire captain's daughter

A woman who was fatally shot by a Texas police officer said to be aiming at her dog has been identified as a local fire captain's daughter.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the dead woman as 30-year-old Margarita Brooks; the Arlington Fire Department confirmed on Friday that Brooks was Fire Capt. Troy Brooks' daughter, according to reports by NBC 5.

Emergency responders and the officer, 25 -- he'd completed his training and was released from supervised patrol on July 1 -- were responding to a welfare check in Arlington, where Margarita Brooks was reportedly passed out in a grassy area around 5:20 p.m., the Arlington Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

In body camera footage released Friday, the young officer can be heard calling out to Brooks, "Ma'am...are you OK? ... Is that your dog? Can you get up?" A small dog, a beagle-Labrador retriever mix belonging to Brooks, appeared to charge at the officer.

That officer, whose name has not yet been released, drew his gun, shouting, "Get back," before firing three times.

The woman can be heard screaming; the bullets apparently grazed the dog but hit Brooks in the chest.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said Friday that criminal and administrative investigations are ongoing; at the moment, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the woman was struck by gunfire from the officer," the statement said.

"Our hearts are broken for the Brooks family and the police officer involved," Johnson said. "Clearly, this is not the outcome our officer wanted or the department wanted. Ms. Brooks was never the target of force. We know as police officers that we are responsible for our actions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.