Woman says 'Bye, Miami' before being killed in hit-and-run, report says

A girls’ trip to Miami took a macabre and deadly turn when a 23-year-old woman fell out of the backseat of a rental car and was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver just as she said, “Bye, Miami,” authorities and her distraught boyfriend said.

Mariah Michelle Logan, of Chicago, was headed back to Miami International Airport at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday along with three friends after three days of sun and fun in South Beach, where the women were celebrating a birthday and enjoying spring break, the Miami Herald reports.

The group’s rental car, a 2019 Hyundai Accent, was just minutes away from the airport when Logan — who was “hanging out” of the sedan’s window at the time — fell out of its right rear passenger seat as it changed lanes and was killed by a passing Range Rover driven by an unknown male driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol incident report obtained by the Miami Herald.

The driver of the Range Rover stopped briefly, but then fled the scene traveling westbound on State Route 112, near State Route 25, the Herald reports. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

“She was just being silly,” Logan’s boyfriend, Ray Olden, told the Herald. “She loved life.”

Olden confirmed to the newspaper that Logan’s friends told him that she was smiling as she said her last words just as she fell from the moving car.

Click for more from the New York Post.