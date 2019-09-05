Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey woman accused of stealing $2G ring, swapping it for a $28G one at Costco

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
This attempt at a switcheroo didn’t fool the police.

A New Jersey woman was charged with theft this week after allegedly stealing a $2,000 diamond ring from one Costco store and then swapping it for a $28,000 sparkler at another.

Izaebela Kolano, left, and the $28,000 ring from Costco she is alleged to have stolen. (Clifton Police Department)

Police told Fox 5 NY that Izaebela Kolano walked into a Costco in Clifton on Sunday and asked to view the expensive jewelry. She then handed back what the employee believed was the ring she was allowed to look at and left the store, they added.

Store managers then determined that the ring Kolano gave back was a $2,000 one swiped from a Costco in Wayne earlier in the day, Fox 5 NY reported.

Clifton police tracked Kolano down at her home in Nutley and found the $28,000 ring buried under a dirt fence along the Passaic River.