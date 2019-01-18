Woman pretended to be autistic as part of plan for sexual gratification, police say

A Texas woman pretended to be autistic earlier this month in order to con a caregiver into sex, Pearland police revealed on Thursday.

Rachel Childs, 29, allegedly solicited a caregiver online by pretending to be her autistic twin sister – despite not actually having a sister, a news release said.

Childs reportedly paid the caregiver to pick up her “twin sister” at Childs’ house in Pearland, Texas, take her to the caregiver’s house, and then return her the next morning.

Childs then allegedly engaged in sexual conduct toward the caregiver, which made him suspicious, Houston's KHOU-TV reported. The caregiver investigated Childs, learned her real identity and alerted authorities, police said.

Childs turned herself into Pearland police on Jan. 3 and is now out on bond, the Houston Chronicle reported. She has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and indecent exposure, the news release said.

Pearland police request that anyone who believes they were victimized call 281-997-4151. Pearland is about a 25-minute drive south of Houston.