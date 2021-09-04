Woman paralyzed after alleged attack at Pitbull concert

A New Hampshire woman is paralyzed from the waist down after a man allegedly attacked her — and knocked her out — over a drink at a Pitbull concert, relatives and police said.

Maddy Audet, 22, was dancing with friends during Sunday’s show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford when a man "walked up to her and hit her so hard" that she was knocked unconscious, according to an online fundraiser set up by her brother.

"All because this coward thought she took his drink," the website reads. "Maddy is now in the hospital without any feeling or movement below her waist."

Audet, of Keene, told the Boston Globe she overheard a woman accuse one of her sister’s roommates of stealing a drink just three songs into the rap star’s performance, during his "I Feel Good" tour with rapper Iggy Azalea.

Audet said she then offered to buy a new beverage in an attempt to defuse the situation.

"I went in between them and said, ‘Hey, it’s not a big deal, we’ll buy her another drink,’" Audet told the newspaper from her hospital bed Thursday. "Apparently this guy didn’t like what I said."

Audet’s alleged attacker then hopped over three seats and punched her with an uppercut, instantly knocking her out, she recalled.

"He punched me right under the jaw," Audet continued. "I flew back about 5 feet … it was like I was in one of those superhero movies."

Witnesses later told Audet she was attacked again after being brutally knocked out.

"There was a girl on top of me, whaling me in the head four or five times," she told the Globe from Concord Hospital ahead of a planned transfer Thursday to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

"Right now I can’t feel anything from the waist down," said Audet, an aspiring orthopedic veterinary surgeon who graduated from Keene State College in May.

Audet told WMUR she immediately noticed she had no feeling in her legs upon regaining consciousness. Doctors later told her she suffered blunt force trauma to her spinal cord during the alleged attack.

"You can get a drink replaced," Audet told the station. "You can’t replace somebody’s legs. You can’t replace somebody’s life like that."

It’s unclear whether Audet will be able to walk again or regain sensation in her legs, WFXT reported.

"I’m hoping this is something I can come out of," she told the station. "The doctors, they can’t say yes, and they can’t say no. So, I’m taking this as, I guess, it’s how hard I want it."

No arrests had been made as of midday Friday in an ongoing investigation, Gilford police Det. Sgt. Christopher Jacques told The Post.

Jacques said Audet remained paralyzed Friday, but could not further describe her injuries.

A dispute between two groups at the concert sparked the alleged assault, he confirmed.

"We’re taking witness statements and we’re considering photograph and video evidence," Jacques said. "We are also seeking out any additional witnesses who may have first-hand knowledge of the event."

Jacques said investigators have identified a suspect in the alleged attack, but declined to provide additional information.

