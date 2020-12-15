Woman carried life-size doll after dumping baby's body in Texas City lake

A Texas woman who dumped the body of her 1-year-old daughter into a lake, then carried a life-size doll she claimed was the child, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

Tiaundra Christon, 23, was found guilty of tampering with a corpse in connection with placing her deceased daughter's body in Moses Lake in Texas City in 2018, according to KRIV-TV.

The jury deliberated for 20 minutes before rendering a verdict.

Galveston County authorities said Christon carried a life-size doll she claimed was her daughter after the child's death.

She traveled from College Station to Houston with the baby to visit boyfriend Kenny Hewett, authorities said.

Investigators said the child was sexually assaulted, beaten to death and left in a vehicle for several days before Christon and Hewett disposed of the body, KBTX-TV reported.

Once Christon returned home, friends said they saw glimpses of her with a child whom they believed was the daughter. Investigators said Christon carried the doll to pretend it was the girl, then later told them the baby had disappeared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

College Station investigators discovered the doll wearing clothing identical to those Christon said the child was wearing when she vanished. Christon eventually confessed to investigators that the baby died in a hotel room in Houston due to abuse from her and Hewett, according to KRIV-TV.

In addition to prison, she was ordered to pay $10,000 in fines. Hewett pleaded guilty to the same charge last year and was also sentenced to 20 years in prison.