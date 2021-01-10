Woman leaps to her death from NYC building with child in her arms

A Brooklyn woman jumped from the roof of a 12-story Hell’s Kitchen building on Sunday while clutching her 5-year-old daughter — killing them both, police and friends said.

Oksana Patchin, 39, and the girl, Olivia Patchin, plunged from the building at 540 W. 53rd St. at about 1:40 p.m. and were rushed to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police and sources said.

"Everything was going great with her," a family friend said. "I can’t believe this. This is terrible."Police sources and building residents said the mother, a Prospect Heights resident, was visiting her friend in the building when she jumped.

Oksana had asked the friend for her key card, claiming she wanted to show her daughter the rooftop view, police sources said. Once on the roof, cameras captured the mother pacing around, before climbing over a safety gate, picking up her daughter and leaping off, sources said.

"It really shook me up that it happened," said a tenant who asked to be identified only as Bryan. "It’s very, very disturbing."

According to Oksana’s social media profiles, she is a native of Ukraine and later studied accounting in New York.

Law-enforcement sources said the woman divorced her husband over the summer and had been living with her mother. She did not leave a suicide note, sources said.

One tenant at the Hell’s Kitchen building came out in tears Sunday and told reporters that the mother had been "very distraught."

The tenant did not provide further details.

The city Administration for Children’s Services said it was investigating but could not disclose details of any cases.

"Our top priority is protecting the safety and welfare of all children in New York City," an ACS spokesperson said. "We are investigating this case with the NYPD."