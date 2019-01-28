Woman feels like ‘worst mom in the world’ after mistakenly donating son’s mug with $6,500 inside to Goodwill

A Georgia mom on Sunday told a local news station that she "feels like the worst mom in the world" after she mistakenly gave away her adult son's mug that had $6,5000 stashed inside.

Lindsay Preiss told Channel 2 Action News that her 27-year-old son sold his car for cash on Sunday and stuck the money into a yellow travel mug, which ended up in her Goodwill bin.

She took the mug to a Goodwill store in Conyers.

Her son told her that he thought she was kidding at first.

She reportedly contacted the store about the error and was told that the mug was not recovered. They believe it was sold.

"We would be very, very thankful if you brought it back," Preiss told the station. "I'm just asking someone to please have it in your heart to do the right thing and give it back."