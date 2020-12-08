Woman falls into volcano vent on Oregon's Mount Hood

A woman skiing on Oregon's Mout Hood-- an active volcano-- plunged into a vent on its side but lived to tell the tale.

Caroline Sundbaum, 35, told Fox News she suffered a dislocated shoulder but otherwise "feels fine" and is on the mend, after slipping off the snow-covered fumarole-- a vent in a volcano that emits steam and gases that often smell like rotten eggs but that can be concealed by other weather conditions.

"The sensation was like someone pulling a chair out from underneath you," Sundbaum said on ABC News' "Good Morning America" Monday, three days after the incident occurred.

She told the show that a good samaritan nearby had a rope and was able to rescue her from being buried underneath the snow.

"I was terrified -- very concerned that the snow was gonna fall on me and suffocate me," Sundbaum said.

An avid skier, Sundbaum was with her husband and was wearing traction shoes and a helmet, and was also equipped with water.

Authorities said the quick rescue also saved Sundbaum from toxic fumes that are usually emitted by fumaroles.