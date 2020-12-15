Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Woman falls down elevator shaft to her death at Manhattan supermarket

Woman was somehow struck by freight elevator and knocked down shaft

By Tina Moore, Larry Celona, Elizabeth Rosner, Aaron Feis | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An employee was crushed by a freight elevator at a Midtown Manhattan supermarket on Tuesday afternoon, authorities and police sources said.

The woman, 39, was found around 4:10 p.m. at the bottom of the elevator shaft inside the Food Emporium on West 43rd Street near 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, officials and sources said.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released, pending notification of her family.

MOM, 38, FALLS TO HER DEATH WHILE POSING FOR PHOTO IN AUSTRALIA: REPORT

“I needed to stock up on food for the storm so I came here, then saw the gurney roll into Food Emporium and my heart stopped,” said horrified neighborhood local Jess Mayeur, also 39.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources said that the employee was somehow struck by the freight elevator and knocked down the shaft.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.