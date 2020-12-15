Woman falls down elevator shaft to her death at Manhattan supermarket

An employee was crushed by a freight elevator at a Midtown Manhattan supermarket on Tuesday afternoon, authorities and police sources said.

The woman, 39, was found around 4:10 p.m. at the bottom of the elevator shaft inside the Food Emporium on West 43rd Street near 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, officials and sources said.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released, pending notification of her family.

“I needed to stock up on food for the storm so I came here, then saw the gurney roll into Food Emporium and my heart stopped,” said horrified neighborhood local Jess Mayeur, also 39.

Sources said that the employee was somehow struck by the freight elevator and knocked down the shaft.

