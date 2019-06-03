Woman escapes brutal 6-hour rape by jumping from window, police say; suspect identified, sought

A 29-year-old woman who'd been brutally beaten and raped last week escaped by jumping out a second-floor window at her tormentor's New York City home — where officials said she'd been assaulted for six hours.

Michael Hosang, 53, was still being hunted by New York cops Monday as the suspect in a prolonged "violent rape" alleged to have occurred at his Queens home, authorities said.

The woman suffered at least one fracture after Hosang repeatedly punched her in the face at the house in Jamaica, officials said Saturday, according to the New York Post.

After the woman made her daring escape, police say Hosang did too — in a red Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida license plate JZEY32.

Hosang is described as being 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. According to photos released by investigators, he is bald with dark eyes.

Those with information on Hosang's location are urged to contact the NYPD by calling 911 or the Crime Stoppers hotline 800-577-TIPS.