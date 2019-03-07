Woman 'dressed like a nun,' husband arrested for fentanyl trafficking, officials say

A woman who was "dressed like a nun" and her husband were arrested Monday in Arizona on suspicion of trafficking nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl, officials said.

Esther Gomez De Aguilar and her husband, Jose Aguilar Diaz, both of Yuma, were pulled over for a traffic stop due to equipment and moving violations near Eloy, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

ARIZONA MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH MYSTERIOUS 'LOUD EXPLOSIONS' IN PHOENIX, POLICE SAY

Authorities said the woman appeared to be “dressed like a nun” when a deputy approached the pair.

As police searched the vehicle, they allegedly discovered four bundles of fentanyl pills in the woman’s purse and found more on her and under her clothing. Authorities say they were ultimately able to seize 8.5 pounds of the deadly narcotic.

The pair was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can see they will use any means to try to conceal what they are doing,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of 4-5 grains the size of sand to kill you. This is another win for the K-9 deputies and we thank them for their efforts in keeping our community and Arizona safe.”