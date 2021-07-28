Atlanta woman, dog found stabbed to death in park, $10G reward being offered

A $10,000 reward is being offered in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a woman and her dog who were both discovered dead in an Atlanta park.

Atlanta police officers were called to the entrance of Piedmont Park near the city's Midtown area just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds.

A veteran officer told Fox-owned WAGA-TV that the stabbing was unlike anything he'd ever seen.

The woman was described as being in her 40s. Her identity has not been released and authorities have not said whether she was targeted or attacked in a random act.

"We're trying to really get a confirmation on who she is so we can backtrack and retrace some of her steps," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said

She was last seen walking her dog in the park, police said.

Authorities released an image taken from a security camera showing the victim with her dog shortly before the killings. A police dive team is searching the park's lake for clues, the news station reported.

Anyone with information about the killing or the suspect is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-577-8477.