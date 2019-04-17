Woman who died of cancer at 35 wrote about her life in her obituary: 'Damn it was good!'

A 35-year-old woman who died of cancer earlier this month spent the last moments of her life living it up, and it's all detailed in her obituary — which she wrote.

When Bailey Jean Matheson was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, she decided to forego chemotherapy and spend the rest of her time on Earth enjoying what time she had left. She died on April 5.

In her obituary published April 9, Matheson urged people to not "take the small stuff so seriously and live a little." She thanked several people, including her parents for "letting me live the rest of my life the way I believed it should be."

"I know how hard that must have been watching me stop treatment and letting nature take its course," she wrote. "I love you both even more for this."

Matheson, of Canada, wrote of being an only child, and thanked her friends for being the siblings she never had.

"I never thought I could love my friends more than I did but going through this and having your unconditional love and support you have made something that is normally so hard, more bearable and peaceful," she said.

"To my Brent," Matheson wrote to her boyfriend, whom she met just three months prior to her diagnosis. The couple seemingly met on a dating app, as she told him: "You had no idea what you were getting yourself into when you swiped right that day."

"I couldn't have asked for a better man to be by my side for all the adventures, appointments, laughs, cries and breakdowns," she said. "You are an amazing person and anyone in your life is so fortunate to know you. I love you beyond words."

Matheson's friend, Julie Carrigan, told NBC News' TODAY that Matheson wrote her own obituary because, "She said, ‘I don’t want it to sound like a normal, boring obituary. I want it to be a message to everybody I loved.'"

The two pals were friends for a decade, according to the news outlet. Carrigan said Matheson's cancer diagnosis was “like a strange blessing in disguise, in a way, because most people just go every day and take it for granted. And when you get diagnosed with something like that, there’s no taking it for granted anymore. You just do everything you want to do and say everything you want to say."

For her part, Matheson lived a fulfilling life, as she wrote in her obituary: "35 years may not seem long, but damn it was good!"