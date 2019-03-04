Woman dead, girl, 3, in critical condition after car crash in Phoenix, reports say

Authorities in Phoenix responded late Sunday to a brutal car crash that claimed the life of one woman and left a 3-year-old girl in critical condition, reports said.

The Phoenix Fire Department posted a photo of the devastating crash that showed a totaled pickup and car. The girl was seated in a car seat that may not have been properly installed, AZ Family reported.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was likely not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. The report said that the driver of the truck appeared not to be in a seat belt either and was transported to the hospital.