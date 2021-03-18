Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Woman who coughed on San Francisco Uber driver slapped with 2 felony charges

Kimiai faces up to 16 years in prison along with $3,000 in fines

By Zachary Folk | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The woman whose coughing attack on a San Francisco Uber driver went viral this week was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies for the alleged crime.

Arna Kimiai, who refused to wear a mask while inside the vehicle, is facing one count of attempted robbery and one count of assault on a transportation driver.

Kimiai was also charged with two misdemeanor offenses: one count of battery on a transportation driver and one count of violating COVID-19 health protocols.

Kimiai faces up to 16 years in prison and $3,000 in fines.

ASIAN WOMAN, 70, FIGHTS BACK AGAINST ATTACKER IN SAN FRANCISCO: WITNESSES

In the video, Kimiai can be seen deliberately coughing on driver Subhakar Khadka, while laughing and yelling racial slurs. At one point, she grabs the mask off Khadka’s face and attempts to grab his phone off the dashboard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police also noted that Kimiai sprayed what they believe to be pepper spray in Khadka’s car before leaving.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.

Your Money