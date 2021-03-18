Woman who coughed on San Francisco Uber driver slapped with 2 felony charges

The woman whose coughing attack on a San Francisco Uber driver went viral this week was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies for the alleged crime.

Arna Kimiai, who refused to wear a mask while inside the vehicle, is facing one count of attempted robbery and one count of assault on a transportation driver.

Kimiai was also charged with two misdemeanor offenses: one count of battery on a transportation driver and one count of violating COVID-19 health protocols.

Kimiai faces up to 16 years in prison and $3,000 in fines.

In the video, Kimiai can be seen deliberately coughing on driver Subhakar Khadka, while laughing and yelling racial slurs. At one point, she grabs the mask off Khadka’s face and attempts to grab his phone off the dashboard.

Police also noted that Kimiai sprayed what they believe to be pepper spray in Khadka’s car before leaving.

