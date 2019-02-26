Would-be President Ford assassin back in jail for violating her parole, official says

Sara Jane Moore, who served 32 years in prison for attempting to assassinate former President Gerald Ford in 1975, has been arrested for violating the conditions of her lifetime parole, Fox News has learned.

Moore, 89, was taken in by federal authorities on Saturday at JFK airport after traveling to Israel in January without informing her parole officer, an official said.

According to a federal law enforcement source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Moore allegedly became ill in Israel and stayed longer than anticipated. She was re-arrested in New York on a flight arriving from Spain and was slated to appear before a judge. She's also expected to meet with a parole commission in the coming week, the official said.

The Bureau of Prisons website has her listed as register number 04851-180 and located at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Moore, who pled guilty to the Ford plot, was initially released from her lengthy sentence on Dec. 31, 2007. She had been in a low-security federal prison for women in Dublin, Calif. Her parole was grandfathered in to federal laws that have since been made significantly more stringent.

When she shot at Ford in San Francisco on Sept. 22, 1975, Moore became an infamous figure as one of only two females to have attempted to kill a sitting American president. After missing with her first shot, she raised the gun again only to be tackled by a former Marine who was later credited with potentially saving the President’s life.

A spokesperson with the MDC Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An attorney for Moore could not immediately be reached.