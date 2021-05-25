Woman who climbed into El Paso Zoo spider monkey exhibit fired: report

A Texas woman who was caught on camera trespassing into a spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo has reportedly been fired from her job.

In a statement posted to Facebook, El Paso's Lovett Law Firm shareholder Nora Artalejo Lovett wrote Monday in support of the facility and its animals.

"We learned this morning that the individual who was filmed trespassing in the spider monkey enclosure of the El Paso Zoo was an employee of Lovett Law Firm. She has been terminated," Lovett said.

"The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy. We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior. We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience," she added.

KVIA reported Monday that the woman who it identified as Lucy Rae had worked as a litigation assistant under the firm's personal injury division.

The station also said that local authorities indicated the zoo had filed a complaint against the woman – with the potential for criminal charges to be brought – and that El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano had planned on pressing charges.

In viral footage posted to the Real Fit Fam El Paso Instagram account, the woman can be seen sitting underneath a waterfall and attempting to feed the spider monkeys with what zoo officials told Newsweek Monday was Hot Cheetos.

Montisano called the woman "stupid and lucky" and zookeeper Mason Kleist said that in addition to putting herself in danger the woman had potentially endangered the animals as well, especially considering their special dietary needs.

Spider monkeys largely eat fruit, nuts, bird eggs, leaves and spiders, according to National Geographic.

Kleist also noted that the woman had put the animals at risk of contracting coronavirus.

KFOX14 reported that El Paso Zoo would be making some changes – including potentially raising the fence around the spider monkeys – and the El Paso Times noted that security had since been increased.

Just months earlier, a video posted to the same account in March showed a parent lowering a child over a protective barricade near an El Paso Zoo chimpanzee exhibit.