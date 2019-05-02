Woman charged with attack outside Kentucky abortion clinic

A Kentucky woman is charged with assaulting an 82-year-old woman who tried to hand her a flier outside the state's only abortion clinic.

WDRB-TV cited a criminal summons in reporting that 31-year-old Janaya Gregory at first ignored the woman, but then turned around and "charged," hitting the woman and causing her to fall backward. Police say witnesses at the scene on April 12 wrote down the attacker's license plate before she left.

Police say the injured woman suffered a broken femur requiring surgery. Gregory has been charged with second-degree assault.

Police declined to comment on the type of literature the victim was handing out, but Kentucky Right to Life Association posted on social media that one of its members was assaulted outside the clinic.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gregory has an attorney.