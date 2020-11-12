Woman attacks California Air Force veteran after he allegedly won't give her money--See it

A woman in California was caught on video assaulting an Air Force veteran who had allegedly tried to help her after he wouldn’t hand over money, police said Thursday.

The Santa Ana Police Department released the shocking footage on Wednesday that shows the stranger, who is believed to be homeless, kicking and punching the 62-year-old man shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 21.

A police spokesperson told Fox News on Thursday the man told authorities he lives in a building on West First Street, which is housing for veterans, and could hear the woman yelling. The man, who told police he was formerly homeless and had previously served as a paramedic in the U.S. Air Force, thought she needed help, and let her into the lobby of his building so she could stay warm while calling for help.

But when the woman asked him for money so she could get a hotel room, he rebuffed her and asked her to leave. Video shows the pair began arguing before the woman appears to spit at the man. He’s later seen re-entering the building, but the woman follows, prompting the pair to begin kicking at each other.

As the woman holds the door open, they continue brawling, at which point she grabs him by the shirt collar and begins repeatedly punching him in the head and face.

A good Samaritan can be seen stepping in to break them up. The attacker then fled from the area.

Police said the victim suffered cuts and bruises but did not need to be hospitalized.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, whom they described as being 20 to 30 years old and approximately 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and tan leggings.

Anyone who believes they have information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Angel at (714) 245-8404.

