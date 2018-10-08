Woman breaks into Kentucky jailer’s home, cleans, showers and takes a nap, reports say

A Kentucky deputy jailer reportedly made a bizarre discovery on Saturday when she found a stranger had broken into her home and thoroughly cleaned her house before helping herself to a shower and a nap in her bed.

Heather Owens, 38, was arrested on burglary and drug possession charges Saturday after she bolted from a home that belonged to Lincoln County deputy jailer Erica Sampson, WKYT reported.

Sampson told police she returned to her house to find it sparkling clean, with the exception of a few dirty dishes. Sampson told LEX18 she was coming home from an overnight shift when she encountered Owens.

“When I went in the house, the house was clean and the dogs didn’t bark and so I walked in and I kind of listened and she came from out of the kitchen,” Sampson told the news station. “I’m pretty sure that she took a shower and slept in my bed. My jewelry box was went [sic] through but other than that it’s just strange.”

Owens allegedly grabbed a knife and ran out of the home after a brief confrontation with Sampson. Owens told police she thought she was in her own home, WKYT reported.

Cops caught Owens later and discovered two syringes and a marijuana pipe in her backpack.

Sampson said someone has broken into her home four times.

“I just want to go home, make sure all of my locks are put in and everything is safe and ready to go,” she said.