Illinois
Published

Woman arrested in Illinois cold case deaths of newborn infants 17 years ago

Antoinette Briley, 41, is facing murder charges in the case

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A Michigan woman was arrested in the cold case deaths of her newborn twins 17 years ago.

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, is facing murder charges in connection with the deaths, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Saturday.

A garbage collector in Stuckey Township, southwest of Chicago, was on the job when she found the twins' bodies in June 2003.

Mugshot for Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan.

Mugshot for Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan. (Cook County Sheriff)

They tumbled out of an alley garbage bin.

An autopsy determined the infants were born alive and then asphyxiated, Dart's office said.

The identity of the birth mother remained a mystery until this year.

Dart's office said DNA and genetic genealogy cracked the case, identifying Briley as the woman who gave birth to the newborns.

“As part of the investigation, Sheriff’s Police detectives travelled to Holland and obtained a discarded item containing Briley’s DNA, which was matched to the DNA from the victims,” Dart’s office said.

Briley was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday in Oak Lawn.Ill.

Investigators were working on finding her in Cook County when they made the arrest.