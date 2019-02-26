Woman and 5-year old boy die after falling from Miami high-rise

A woman and a 5-year-old child died after falling from at least the 20th floor of a Miami high-rise Monday night, officials say.

Miami Fire Rescue said they responded to a report of a possible "jumper” Monday night.

Authorities found the woman dead near the building, while the boy was unresponsive on a sixth-floor terrace and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in “extremely critical” condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll said they likely fell from at least the 20th floor.

Their names haven’t been released and it’s unclear what the relationship was between the pair. Police are investigating what lead to their deaths.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.