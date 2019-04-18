Woman steals ambulance from New Mexico hospital 'to get heroin,' police say

A woman was arrested Saturday after stealing an ambulance from a New Mexico hospital and driving it around in circles to look for heroin before crashing it, police said.

Ashley Ulibarri, 25, allegedly stole the vehicle from the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was a patient, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing a criminal complaint.

She was discharged from the hospital and went into an ambulance, which had its doors open, the newspaper reported. She then allegedly drove the vehicle around and got into a different ambulance.

Ulibarri allegedly drove the second ambulance down a street before hitting a pole and getting stuck, according to the Albuquerque Journal. She reportedly then hopped onto a gurney and pretended she was a patient.

She allegedly told an officer she “wanted to get heroin so she took the ambulance to find some.” She told police she hurt her back in the crash and was taken back to the hospital, the paper reported.

Ulibarri faces an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle charge.