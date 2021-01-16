Expand / Collapse search
Woman allegedly steals mail truck, crashes into more than 10 cars in NYC

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody, sources say

By Joe Marino, Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a mail truck in Brooklyn and slamming it into at least 10 parked cars Friday night.

Shocking video of the car carnage shows the driver repeatedly accelerating and reversing into the vehicles around her — including a police car — as she’s surrounded by screaming NYPD officers.

The postal panic began just after 6 p.m. on Fulton Street and Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police sources say.

That’s where a 21-year-old woman got behind the wheel of an unoccupied Postal Service truck and took it on a reckless joyride that lasted seven blocks, sources alleged.

When the mail truck gave out at Fulton and Troop Avenue, she tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody, sources say.

Miraculously, no one was hurt in the suspect’s terrifying express ride, but more than 10 parked cars were damaged.

Charges are pending against the young woman, and her identity has not been released.

