Woman accused of leaving 3-year-old daughter in car while working at Florida strip club

A Florida mother was arrested this week after police say she left her 3-year-old daughter in the car for hours while working at a strip club.

Manouchika Daniels, 23, of Miami has been charged with child neglect. Officers said they found the 3-year-old wandering in a parking lot on Tuesday.

Police arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. on Tuesday after someone spotted a child in tears roaming around and called 911, the Miami Herald reported.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago said in a news release that the girl led officers to a vehicle that wasn't running and had the back window cracked for ventilation.

Police said about half an hour later, Daniels came out of the strip club and identified herself at the child's mother.

Investigators said they determined that Daniels left her daughter at around 11 p.m. Monday while she worked at Vegas Cabaret, in Lauderhill, about a half-hour from Miami.

Daniels was ordered held without bond and her daughter was taken into protective custody.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for Daniels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.