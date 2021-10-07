Woman accused of killing dad in NJ home was cut from will, documents show

A real estate agent charged with fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend in his multimillion-dollar Jersey Shore home had been cut out of the man’s will, court documents show.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, told her 87-year-old father, John Enders, she wanted to be the broker for his six-bedroom, $1.9 million Surf City bayfront home and got "disgruntled" when he refused, according to a police affidavit obtained by NJ.com.

A friend of Enders and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, 75, also told cops Enders had amended his will within the past month, cutting out Heffernan and his other estranged daughter in the process.

The couple was found dead with "multiple obvious stab wounds" inside Enders’ home Sunday after cops were called there to conduct a welfare check, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Surveillance camera footage caught a white RV similar to a Winnebago that Heffernan owns pulling up to her father’s North 7th Street home early Sept. 29 — then leaving about an hour later with its headlights off, NJ.com reported.

The camera caught someone an hour later hopping a backyard fence near Enders’ home while holding an orange bag and wearing clothes "too large for them," cops wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators who were called to the couple’s home by a relative of Pitoy’s four days later found a gruesome scene inside the residence, with blood found in several locations and a discarded rubber glove on the stairs, police said.

Heffernan, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, was arrested at her home Monday on an unrelated warrant, NJ.com reported.

A relative of Heffernan told cops she left Pennsylvania to visit her father last Tuesday or Wednesday during a "midnight dash," according to the affidavit.

"I can’t believe she did this," the family member told cops, saying she had been the only one who drove the RV in the past two weeks.

The relative said both they and Heffernan had blamed Pitoy for Enders wanting to sell his home, claiming she had been after his money, cops said.

State police later found what appeared to be dried blood on the Winnebago’s carpet, the affidavit shows. Heffernan did not have an attorney listed in court records, NJ.com reported.

She was awaiting extradition to New Jersey on two counts of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, prosecutors said Tuesday.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.