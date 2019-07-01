Woman accused of drowning boy she tried to drown as a baby 11 years ago

A California woman has been accused of drowning a boy she tried to drown 11 year ago when he was a baby, according to reports.

Deputies found Jackson Telnas, 12, and his 7-year-old brother, Jacob Ray Telnas, unresponsive in an irrigation ditch full of water Saturday in Porterville, Calif., according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and local media.

They were notified that a woman, identified as their mother, Sherri Renee Telnas, 45, was acting strangely and had taken them to a field across the street, the sheriff's office said.

Telnas was charged with murder in the older boy’s death. The younger boy survived and the sheriff's office said he was in critical condition

She was also charged with attempting to murder Jacob Ray, corporal injury to a child and obstructing an officer, jail records show. She was jailed without bond.

"I will never unhear the wails that came out of my mother-in-law when I told her," Jackson and Jacob Ray’s aunt, Elinor Brown, told KFSN-TV.

"None of us believed it at first, because we found out through an old co-worker and at first it was like, 'Oh yeah that happened ten years ago,'" Brown said.

Jackson was 10 months old when Telnas tried to drown him in the Clark Fork River in Montana in 2008, the Mineral Independent reported at the time.

During questioning, Telnas said “bad thoughts or voices” had told her to drown the baby, according to the paper.

The Missoulian newspaper quoted prosecutors as saying that the woman had been “in the throes of mental illness” at the time of the attempted drowning, the New York Post reported Monday.

In 2009 she pleaded guilty to lesser counts of criminal endangerment and was placed on probation for 20 years, according to the Independent.

She was also ordered to keep in touch with her psychiatrist, take any medications required, not use alcohol or drugs and not have contact with Jackson without the consent of her probation officers and treatment providers, the paper reported.

The prosecutor said the sentence “ensures that this won’t happen again,” the Post reported.

Jackson’s father was given custody after the drowning attempt, the Post reported citing the Missoulian.

It’s unclear how Jackson ended up back with his mother in California.