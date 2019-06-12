Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Woman accused of binding kids' hands and feet gets probation

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman accused of binding her children's hands and feet to keep them under control has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Court records show that 38-year-old Jessica Henderson also was fined $625 during her sentencing last week. She had entered Alford pleas to three counts of child endangerment. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction had the case gone to trial.

School officials contacted police in August about a photograph taken in March 2018 that showed the children tied up on a floor. Henderson has said a friend bound the children when she was in another room. Authorities haven't said who took the photograph.

Police say the children, ages 9, 5 and 4, were taken to a hospital but hadn't suffered significant injuries.