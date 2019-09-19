Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Woman, 89, beaten, robbed of $5G in Manhattan apartment: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An 89-year-old woman who was beaten and robbed of $5,000 inside her Manhattan apartment on Saturday told police she’d been saving the money to buy a headstone for her deceased husband’s grave.

The victim, Maximina Osorio, was returning home from a shopping trip around noon Saturday when a male suspect – who had been waiting for her to come home – grabbed her and forced his way inside, police said.

Surveillance footage of the alleged suspect who forced his way inside an elderly woman’s apartment on Saturday and stole $5,000.

Surveillance footage of the alleged suspect who forced his way inside an elderly woman’s apartment on Saturday and stole $5,000. (NYPD)

“When I pushed the door, tried to open the door, I feel like somebody put the hand over me,” Osorio told WCBS-TV.

“He kept pushing me from here to over there,” she added. “And I told him, 'don’t bother me. I’ve got asthma. My lungs are very bad.'”

Osorio told police she tried screaming for help, but the robber punched her and shoved her to the ground. He allegedly demanded where she kept her money and left with $5,000.

Osorio later told police that money had been set aside to buy a headstone for her husband of 50 years who had died two years prior, the New York Daily News reported.

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICER BLAMES CITY’S ‘ULTRA-LEFT AGENDA’ FOR FAILURE TO ADD COPS TO COMBAT CRIME SPREE

Osorio was treated for neck and back pain at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital before being released, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the suspect. He is reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 160 pounds, and was wearing a blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap at the time of the robbery. Anyone with knowledge of the case is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.