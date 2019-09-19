Woman, 89, beaten, robbed of $5G in Manhattan apartment: police

An 89-year-old woman who was beaten and robbed of $5,000 inside her Manhattan apartment on Saturday told police she’d been saving the money to buy a headstone for her deceased husband’s grave.

The victim, Maximina Osorio, was returning home from a shopping trip around noon Saturday when a male suspect – who had been waiting for her to come home – grabbed her and forced his way inside, police said.

“When I pushed the door, tried to open the door, I feel like somebody put the hand over me,” Osorio told WCBS-TV.

“He kept pushing me from here to over there,” she added. “And I told him, 'don’t bother me. I’ve got asthma. My lungs are very bad.'”

Osorio told police she tried screaming for help, but the robber punched her and shoved her to the ground. He allegedly demanded where she kept her money and left with $5,000.

Osorio later told police that money had been set aside to buy a headstone for her husband of 50 years who had died two years prior, the New York Daily News reported.

Osorio was treated for neck and back pain at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital before being released, police said.

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the suspect. He is reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 160 pounds, and was wearing a blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap at the time of the robbery. Anyone with knowledge of the case is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.