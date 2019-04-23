Grand Canyon visitor, 70, dies in fall from edge, authorities say

A 70-year-old woman has died after falling from the edge of the Grand Canyon, authorities said.

Park rangers found the visitor’s body about 200 feet below the canyon’s South Rim on Tuesday.

“The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin, and no additional information is available at this time,” John Quinley, a park spokesman, said in a statement. “Park staff encourages all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.”

Rangers responded to a call about a person needing help at a rocky point west of a popular overlook called Pipe Creek Vista.

Before a rescue effort could be undertaken, the woman fell.

The park’s helicopter and rescue team recovered her body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner will investigate.

Officials say it’s the second death this year of someone falling over the edge at Grand Canyon National Park.

A tourist also fell to his death on a Native American reservation outside the park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.