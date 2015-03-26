Witness to border shooting testifies to grand jury

A San Diego man who saw an illegal immigrant from Mexico get shot with a stun gun by U.S. border authorities says he testified to a federal grand jury investigating the man's death in 2010.

Humberto Navarrete tells The Associated Press that he was questioned for about 90 minutes in San Diego about what he saw at the San Ysidro border crossing in May 2010.

The grand jury viewed a grainy video that Navarrete took on his cell phone that night. The video captures audio of a man believed to be Hernandez pleading for help and passersby asking that he be left alone.

Navarrete says he told the grand jury that he saw the man face down on the ground, surrounded by agents.