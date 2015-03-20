Expand / Collapse search
Witness: FedEx shooter had assault rifle, knife and bullets across his chest 'like Rambo'

KENNESAW, Ga. – A witness says a gunman who opened fire at a FedEx center outside Atlanta was armed with an assault rifle, a knife and had bullets strapped across his chest "like Rambo."

FedEx clerk Liza Aiken said she looked up and saw the man before he opened fire inside the package-sorting station Tuesday morning. She was talking to a reporter outside when a woman in a FedEx jacket told her to stop and led her away.

Cobb County police say six people were wounded in the shootings and the gunman was found dead from a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.