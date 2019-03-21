Wisconsin woman gives out marijuana-laced cookies during St. Patrick’s Day parade, police say

A Wisconsin woman was caught with her hand in the cookie jar on Sunday when St. Patrick’s Day parade attendees reported she was handing out marijuana-laced treats, police said.

Cathleen Krause, 57, was arrested after a person told police the 57-year-old woman was handing out cookies with marijuana in them, FOX11 reported. Police then approached Krause, who was “visibly intoxicated” and reeked of “alcohol and marijuana on her breath,” the arrest affidavit stated.

Krause allegedly pulled out a gallon-sized bag with only cookie crumbs left when officers asked her about the treats. Police also found gummy candy on her.

Both sweets tested positive for marijuana, officials said.

Krause was arrested and charged with delivering THC, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance. She appeared in court Monday where she was released on $1,000 bond and ordered to maintain sobriety.

She is expected back in court on April 1.