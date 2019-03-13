Wisconsin woman accused of spitting, attacking officers while threatening 'you dead' after traffic stop

A weekend traffic stop of a Wisconsin woman suspected to be under the influence became a booking room melee after officials said she was caught on camera threatening and attacking officers in a fit of laughter.

The Brown Deer Police Department said in a report the incident began at 11:56 p.m. Saturday after an officer reported a wrong-way driver. Police attempted a traffic stop, but said the driver, identified as 26-year-old Denisha Davis, did not pull over for several blocks.

Once Davis was outside the vehicle, video obtained by FOX6 shows the 26-year-old attempt to complete field sobriety tests while giggling and stumbling. Once she was handcuffed by officers, Davis can be seen looking at a dashboard video camera and sticking up her middle finger and sticking out her tongue.

When Davis was brought back to the station, the situation escalated as two officers tried to remove her jacket. She could be seen in the video obtained by FOX6 appearing to strike one officer.

After a brief struggle, Davis was brought to the ground.

"Try me, b----. Don't play with me. I`ll hit you in your chin again if you let me go b----," she can be heard saying in the video while laughing as officers tried to restrain her.

"We are going to war with you m------------, and that's a promise," the 26-year-old said. "B----, you dead. You got that?"

After she was restrained and taken to a hospital for a blood draw, police said Davis continued to act out, spitting at officers.

"The suspect decided to spit at officers multiple times," Brown Deer Police Officer Nick Andersen told FOX6. "Obviously, the job is dangerous enough as it is. People get upset with our actions and decide to take it in their own hands. It's unfortunate for the men and women out there trying to keep the roads safe."

Davis faces two counts of throwing/discharging bodily fluid at public safety workers or prosecutors, operating while intoxicated (second offense) and operating while revoked. The 26-year-old made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, where a $650 signature bond was set, FOX6 reported.