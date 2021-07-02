Wisconsin water tower repainted with embarrassing typo

Painters in a Wisconsin village made a very public blunder when they made a typo on the water tower.

Plover hired painters to decorate the tower with the village's name, but two of the templates were accidentally reversed before going up, resulting in "Village of Plvoer."

WISCONSIN WALMART EMPLOYEE TACKLES DEER THAT GOT LOOSE IN STORE

Residents immediately noticed the error Thursday, taking to social media to mock the mistake, saying "Lvoe it!" and "Big lover of it," Fox6 Now reported.

Some people suggested leaving the mistake since it "created so many laughs" and was "unique," The Stevens Point Journal reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the mistake was quickly covered and should be fixed by Friday.