Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin water tower repainted with embarrassing typo

Plover village administrator said the error should be fixed by Friday

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Painters in a Wisconsin village made a very public blunder when they made a typo on the water tower. 

Plover hired painters to decorate the tower with the village's name, but two of the templates were accidentally reversed before going up, resulting in "Village of Plvoer." 

WISCONSIN WALMART EMPLOYEE TACKLES DEER THAT GOT LOOSE IN STORE

A new paint job on a water tower in Plover, Wis., spelled it "Plvoer."

A new paint job on a water tower in Plover, Wis., spelled it "Plvoer." (Point/Plover Metro Wire)

Residents immediately noticed the error Thursday, taking to social media to mock the mistake, saying "Lvoe it!" and "Big lover of it," Fox6 Now reported

Some people suggested leaving the mistake since it "created so many laughs" and was "unique," The Stevens Point Journal reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the mistake was quickly covered and should be fixed by Friday. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money