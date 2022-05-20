Wisconsin suspects walk out of Ulta Beauty store with $5K in merchandise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in a Milwaukee suburb are looking for two suspects accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a beauty supply shop.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the thieves caught on video stealing from an Ulta Beauty store, Fox Milwaukee reported.

They were allegedly seen leaving the store with a garbage bag filled with bottled fragrances.

The suspects fled in a red Pontiac G6 with Wisconsin license plates: AGK-7848.

The first suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and white socks. The second had on a white shirt, black jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.

In addition, he was wearing a gray and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged retail theft is urged to notify the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.