Wisconsin SUV murders: One Minnesota suspect in custody, another at large, authorities say

One suspect was in custody in Minnesota while another remained at large Thursday after last weekend’s discovery of four dead bodies inside an SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield, according to a report.

All four shooting victims – two men, two women – were from the St. Paul, Minnesota, area, as are the two suspects – father and son -- connected to the case, FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported.

After authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, obtained search warrants late Wednesday, police in St. Paul arrested Darren McWright (aka Darren Osborne), 56, of St. Paul, FOX 9 reported.

Police still had a manhunt underway for Antoine Suggs, 37, the report said. Suggs was believed to be in the Twin Cities area.

The suspects are facing charges of hiding a corpse, FOX 9 reported. But Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he was confident that at least one of the suspects will eventually face more serious charges.

"We certainly believe that one of them could be responsible for the homicide," the sheriff said.

The four victims had been out for the evening last Saturday at a bar in St. Paul before getting into a vehicle and driving off, authorities said. Then around 2:18 p.m. Sunday, authorities in Sheridan, Wisconsin, received a call about dead bodies found inside an SUV that was parked in a cornfield.

The Wisconsin location was about 65-70 miles east of St. Paul and none of the victims had any known connection to the area, authorities said.

An Arizona ID card for Suggs was found inside the SUV with the bodies, the sheriff’s office said, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Sheriff Bygd said Thursday that he believes the victims were killed in the St. Paul area and then the bodies were transported to Wisconsin.

The four victims and the father-son suspects were all believed to be from the same St. Paul neighborhood and were known to each other, the sheriff told FOX 9.

Suggs would occasionally fly in from Arizona to visit one of the victims, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, a relative of the woman told an investigator, according to the Pioneer Press.

The other victims were identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30.

Pettus was Sturm's half-brother and Foreman was Sturm's boyfriend, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. Flug-Presley was Sturm's lifelong friend, the report added.

All four of the victims had children, the Pioneer Press reported.

Both suspects have prior criminal records, according to the newspaper.