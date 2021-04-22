Wisconsin suspect charged with 3 counts of murder after tavern shooting: report

A suspect who was arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting deaths at a Wisconsin tavern was formally charged with three counts of murder Wednesday, according to a report.

Rakayo Vinson, 24, is accused of killing three people either inside or just outside at the Somers House in Kenosha early Sunday morning, the Kenosha News reported.

The victims were identified as Cedric Gaston, 24; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 22. The gunfire followed a fist fight at the tavern, the News reported.

Vinson also is accused of attempted murder in the shooting and wounding of three other men, the report said.

Prior to his court appearance Wednesday, Vinson was being held on $4 million bond, according to the News.

"Substantial video evidence" plus witness accounts point to Vinson as the gunman, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said, according to the News.

Defense attorney Kristyne Watson asserted there were indications in the criminal complaint to suggest Vinson fired in self-defense, according to the report.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating said the question of self-defense would be debated in court.

Vinson was arrested Sunday, hours after the shooting, the News reported.

The suspect’s next court date is set for May 5.