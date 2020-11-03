Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop sedan

The Wisconsin State Patrol had some advice for a guy who tried to transport a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his car: Bad idea.

A trooper pulled over the driver on Highway 63 in northwestern Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon after seeing the snowmobile perched sideways on top of a Toyota Corolla.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the car with the Polaris topper with the message: “Folks, don't try this at home.”

The 23-year-old driver was given a warning about the unsafe hauling technique and cited for failing to buckle up, according to DOT spokeswoman Christena O’Brien.

The driver, Matthew Schmit, of Clayton, told the trooper he had just bought the snowmobile and was driving it over to a friend’s house, the Star Tribune reported.

“I know it looks sketchy, but we had it strapped down and shook it,” he said. “Up like in this kind of region, stuff like this gets seen all the time, but more like the back roads.”

Schmit told the trooper his vehicle had Minnesota plates because he purchased the car in the Twin Cities last spring and hadn't gotten around to transferring the title.