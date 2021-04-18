Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt
Published

Wisconsin shooting at Kenosha lakeside bar leaves 3 dead: reports

Police had established a radius extending three blocks south of the bar as officers searched for the suspect

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

A manhunt for an armed suspect was underway in Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning after gunfire at a bar left three people dead and at least two wounded, according to reports.

It happened at the Somers House, a tavern near the shore of Lake Michigan that's popular with people from the Carthage College community down the road, the Kenosha News reported.

As of 2:30 a.m. local time, police had established a radius extending three blocks south of the bar as officers searched for the suspect, the News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The count of three fatalities came from the Kenosha County Sherriff's Department, according to tweets from WDJT-TV reporter Brittany Lewis in Milwaukee and N. Nieves of CBS News. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Your Money