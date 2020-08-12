Wisconsin police shooting suspect taken into custody in Gary, Indiana

A Wisconsin fugitive accused of shooting a police officer has been taken into custody in Gary, Ind., authorities said Wednesday.

Following the report of a car break-in in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 8, the responding officer met a man at the scene fitting the suspect’s description, according to the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office.

That suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Massey, fired at the officer with a handgun, according to authorities.

The two exchanged gunfire, and the suspect escaped after hitting the officer in the abdomen. He was taken for surgery and authorities later said he was stable.

Law enforcement officers from two states and the federal government tracked Massey to Gary, where they took him into custody Tuesday night, according to investigators. They said they found him with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital. He was treated and transferred to a local jail, where he was awaiting extradition.

Once he returns to Wisconsin, he is expected to face a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

He also was wanted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of bail jumping, according to Milwaukee-based Fox 6. He may face additional charges from the Kenosha County district attorney.