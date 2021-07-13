Expand / Collapse search
'Active investigation' underway after reports of shooting at Pilot Travel Stop in Wisconsin

'Heavy police presence' is reported at two gas stations in the area

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Police are conducting an investigation at two gas stations in Racine County, Wisconsin, Tuesday morning. 

The Racine County Sheriff’s office confirmed to Fox News that an "active investigation" is underway, but did not provide additional details on the matter. Initial reports indicated there was a shooting at a Pilot Travel Stop in Franksville early Tuesday

Local media outlets reported "heavy police presence" at the Pilot station and Franksville Mobil, another gas station located about three miles from the Pilot station. The sheriff is expected to release a statement on the matter shortly. 

Travel is currently restricted around the two gas stations, and police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

Franksville is located about 20 miles outside of Wisconsin.

