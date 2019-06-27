Wisconsin officer's suspected killer caught, police say

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of Racine, Wisc., Officer John Hetland on June 17.

The officer, a 24-year veteran of the department, was at a local tavern when a robber "went behind the bar and demanded money and wielded a gun," according to Kenosha County Sherrif David Beth.

Hetland jumped behind the bar to tackle the suspect but was fatally shot by the man, who then fled.

Police released photos of the suspect, who was wearing all black and a mask covering his mouth, and authorities were offering a reward of $78,000 for information leading to Hetland's killer.

Hetland was also a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) and the father of two children.