Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Wisconsin officer's suspected killer caught, police say

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Suspect arrested in the killing of a Racine, Wisc., police officerVideo

Suspect arrested in the killing of a Racine, Wisc., police officer

Officer John Hetland was shot while attempting to intervene during a robbery at a local bar. Fox6 Milwaukee's Bill Miston reports.

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of Racine, Wisc., Officer John Hetland on June 17.

The officer, a 24-year veteran of the department, was at a local tavern when a robber "went behind the bar and demanded money and wielded a gun," according to Kenosha County Sherrif David Beth.

Hetland jumped behind the bar to tackle the suspect but was fatally shot by the man, who then fled.

2 OFF-DUTY POLICE OFFICERS IN WISCONSIN ARE KILLED WITHIN 24 HOURS

Police released photos of the suspect, who was wearing all black and a mask covering his mouth, and authorities were offering a reward of $78,000 for information leading to Hetland's killer.

Suspect believed to have shot and killed Officer John Hetland during an attempted robbery at a local bar.

Suspect believed to have shot and killed Officer John Hetland during an attempted robbery at a local bar.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hetland was also a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) and the father of two children.