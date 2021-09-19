Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Wisconsin-Minnesota SUV murders: Second suspect nabbed in Arizona, report says

Suspect Antoine Suggs was expected to be extradited to Dunn County, Wisconsin, where four Minnesota people were found dead last weekend

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A second suspect sought in connection with the shooting deaths of four Minnesota people last weekend has surrendered in Arizona, according to a report.

Antoine Suggs, 38, turned himself in Friday to authorities in Gilbert, Arizona, after being linked to a case in which four St. Paul, Minnesota-area residents were found shot to death in an SUV that was parked in a Wisconsin cornfield last Sunday, FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported.

Previously arrested in the case was Darren McWright (aka Darren Osborne), 56, whom authorities have said is Suggs’ father.

Both men have been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, according to court documents filed in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the bodies were discovered, FOX 9 reported. The county sheriff has previously said he expects at least one of the suspects to face more serious charges as the investigation continues.

One day after the bodies were found, authorities in Dunn County received a tip about two suspicious vehicles having been seen in the area hours before the discovery, FOX 9 reported.

Linked to the Wisconsin SUV murders are Antoine Suggs, 38, and Darren McWright (aka Darren Osborne), 56, authorities say. (Dunn County Sheriff’s Office/Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators then obtained security-camera video from a gas station and a convenience store and determined that one of the vehicles was linked to the St. Paul area, according to the station.

The four victims were friends who had been out at a St. Paul bar Sept. 11 and were seen getting into a vehicle and driving off, authorities have said.

Then around 2:18 p.m. Sept 12, authorities in Sheridan, Wisconsin, received a call about dead bodies found inside an SUV that was parked in a cornfield.

The Wisconsin location was about 65-70 miles east of St. Paul and none of the victims had any known connection to the area, authorities said.

An Arizona ID card for Suggs was found inside the SUV with the bodies, the sheriff’s office said, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Thursday that he believes the victims were killed in the St. Paul area and then the bodies were transported to Wisconsin.

Suggs would occasionally fly in from Arizona to visit one of the victims, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, a relative of the woman told an investigator, according to the Pioneer Press

The other victims were identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30.

Pettus was Sturm's half-brother and Foreman was Sturm's boyfriend, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. Flug-Presley was Sturm's lifelong friend, the report added.

Suggs was expected to be transported to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Arizona before being extradited to Dunn County, Wisconsin, KNXV-TV of Phoenix reported.

