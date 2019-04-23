Talk about early retirement.

A millennial just won the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and the second-largest in Powerball history.

The 24-year-old suburban Milwaukee man said he screamed for about 5 or 10 minutes after realizing he won the $768 million Powerball jackpot.

Manuel Franco, of West Allis, said his heart started racing when he realized one of the 10 individual tickets he bought a Powerball drawing last month was a winner.

“I was going insane,” Franco said. “I looked back at the three other numbers, they all matched. My heart started racing, my blood started pumping, I felt warm. I started screaming.”

He came forward at a news conference Tuesday in Madison, where Wisconsin's lottery is headquartered.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in the suburb of New Berlin, a city of about 40,000 people roughly 14 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The gas station will get $100,000 for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

Franco told reporters he quit his job a couple of days later but declined to say where he worked.

Franco said he plans to be wise about spending his new wealth and wants "to help out the world."

He said he chose the cash option lump sum of $477 million.

If you know or have known Franco, you probably won’t be getting any of his money.

“I’m ready, and I know how to say no,” Franco said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.