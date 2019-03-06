Wisconsin couple face criminal charges after husband allegedly breaks measles quarantine to go to gym

A Wisconsin couple faces criminal charges after one of the two violated a measles quarantine order and went to the gym, a criminal complaint said.

Jeffery Murawski, 57, of Brookfield, Wis., and his wife, Christine Bennett, 58, were each charged with “one misdemeanor count of communicable disease – protection of the public,” FOX6 Now reported. They are slated to appear in court on March 25.

On May 1, 2018, a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Bennett’s car that also contained her husband, who allegedly had the measles. It was not immediately clear if he had measles at the time he left the home or was under quarantine.

“Aren’t you supposed to be home?” the deputy said, according to the criminal complaint.

However, the Waukesha County Health Department ordered Murawski to be confined to his home until he was “deemed non-contagious.” However, he decided to leave his home “to go inside Gold’s Gym to work out,” prosecutors said. Murawski said he left after only a few minutes “because he felt very guilty.”

Deputies were outside the man’s home during the quarantine order just in case he left but he “hid in his wife’s vehicle” to escape, prosecutors said. Murawski apologized stating “he needed to get out of the house because he was going crazy.”

Ironically, the gym Murawski went to has shuttered its doors.

The state of Wisconsin has not had a confirmed case of measles since 2014.